Mumbai: Traders’ body alleges cops permitting illegal parking, writes to senior officer

The association allege that policemen had permitted illegal parking of auto-rickshaws along the road. (File) The association allege that policemen had permitted illegal parking of auto-rickshaws along the road. (File)

A traders’ association in Thane has complained to senior police officers, alleging that policemen had permitted illegal parking of auto-rickshaws along the road.

The Subhash Path Businessmen’s Association has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) about the alleged illegal parking.

According to Rahul Vadhan, a businessmen associated with Subhash Path, the traffic situation in the area has worsened in recent weeks. “The auto-rickshaws parked haphazardly on the road not only lead to traffic jams but also to law-and-order situations. They threaten us and forbid us from leaving and entering our own premises,” he said.

The association had demanded an auto-rickshaw stand, but that did not resolve their issues. “The autos are never parked there. Despite multiple complaints, they still park outside our stores. If we request them to move, they fight with us,” Vadhan said.

Their letter says, “The situation is controllable but the traffic officers do not take any action against the rule breaking auto-rickshaw drivers.”

Thane Traffic DCP Amit Kale said this was an issue of excessive demand of autos and inadequate available space. “I have received their letter of complaint. The real issue is that there is no space, but ever growing number of autos in the area. The stand is too small for the auto-rickshaws and they tend to park in front of the shops. Our men are usually present there, but sometimes due to staff crisis, we face problems in managing the traffic. Their complaint is being looked into and we are trying to find an amicable solution,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App