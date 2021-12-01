Mumbai: Tracing those who arrived from South Africa in last two weeks, says Chahal

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said that BMC is tracing all travelers from South Africa who had landed at Mumbai airport in the last two weeks to check for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

From November 11 to 27, as per the records provided by airport authorities, 1,026 travelers have arrived from South Africa.

The BMC has got the addresses of all the passengers and found that around 100 of them are from Mumbai. The rest from the other parts of the state, Chahal told a TV channel.

“We are tracing all the passengers. The travelers from the city have been found and tested. Also, they have been asked to remain in home quarantine. If anyone tests positive, then that person’s samples will be sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron variant,” he added.

Following the central government’s guidelines, travelers arriving from “at risk countries” at the Mumbai airport will have to go for mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days. “They will be tested on the second, fourth and seventh day of their quarantine. In case any passenger is found positive, the samples will be taken for genome sequencing. For passengers coming from “non-risk countries”, they will have to go for a mandatory RT-PCR test,” he said.

Chahal also hinted that the government is considering putting restrictions on inter-state travel via roads by seeking RT-PCR reports from travelers on the lines of Karnataka government, which has made RT-PCR tests mandatory if a person is arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Talking about BMC’s preparation in anticipation of the new variant, Chahal said officials have been directed to keep ready all Covid-19 facilities. “Since June, most of the jumbo centers are vacant as very few patients were being admitted. I have directed concerned officials to conduct fire, electrical and oxygen audits, check phone lines of ward war rooms so that as and when required, we can start them,” he added.

Maintaining that BMC has adequate oxygen supply, Chahal said it has arranged for 578 tonne of oxygen, which included 178 tonne from oxygen generator plants in all jumbo centres.

On deferring reopening of schools for classes I to VII, Chahal said: “Considering the threat and warning from the World Health Organisation, the decision was taken. The next 15 days are very crucial to understand that new variant. That is why we have decided to start classes from December 15.” Chahal also warned that the establishments like hotels, malls and offices should ensure that their employees are fully vaccinated, else a fine of Rs 10,000 could be imposed.