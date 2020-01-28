Mumbai: Top officials of licence dept to face disciplinary action over delay in implementation of hawkers’ policy

In the last meeting, the committee also approved final list of eligible hawkers in Zone 2 (Worli, Parel, Matunga) and Zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund). Now, the final figure of eligible hawkers is 15,381. In the last meeting, the committee also approved final list of eligible hawkers in Zone 2 (Worli, Parel, Matunga) and Zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund). Now, the final figure of eligible hawkers is 15,381.

Miffed over the delay in the implementation of the hawkers’ policy, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi came down heavily on top officials of the licence department, who will now face disciplinary action for delaying the allotment of pitches to eligible hawkers.

Pardeshi ordered the allotment of pitches to about 15,000 hawkers in the next one month. According to a source in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pardeshi ordered action against Superintendent of Licence S B Bande and a deputy superintendent of licence for dragging their feet over the hawkers’ policy six years after the exercise began. The action could mean salary cut or even affect their promotion, the source said. The order was passed during the Central Town Vending Committee meeting held a week ago.

“A meeting of the town vending committee was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on implementation of hawkers’ policy. During the meeting, he asked about the status of allotment of pitches to eligible hawkers. When he was told that it is yet to happen, he got upset. What had irked him most was that the final list of eligible hawkers was approved in June 2019 and even after five months, not a single hawker had been allotted a pitch. He asked concerned senior official to take disciplinary action against two top officials and also directed them to allot the pitches in the next one month,” said a source from the BMC, who was present at the meeting.

In 2014, the BMC had first taken up the implementation of the hawkers’ policy, following a court order. At that time, a survey had revealed that 99,435 hawkers had applied for licence. After scrutiny of documents for eligibility, only 15,000 hawkers were found eligible. In all the 24 administrative wards, the civic body had finalised 1,366 roads where hawkers would be allotted pitches.

In the last meeting, the committee also approved final list of eligible hawkers in Zone 2 (Worli, Parel, Matunga) and Zone 6 (Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund). Now, the final figure of eligible hawkers is 15,381.

However, even after the civic body erected boards at several footpaths displaying the names of eligible hawkers, it failed to allot the pitches.

“It has been over five years and the civic body has failed to implement the hawkers’ policy. The civic body should allot the pitches as soon as possible,” said Syed Haider Imam of All India Trade Union Congress Hawkers’ Union. Civic officials said once the allotment was over for 15,000 hawkers, a new survey will be conducted for the rest.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devendra Jain, said, “To bring transparency in the allotment process, we will conduct a lottery. Every step will be put up in the public domain and anyone can go and check hawking pitches.”

