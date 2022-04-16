Mumbai Top News: Three coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Matunga; restoration work underway

Updated: April 16, 2022 10:57:57 am
Three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express got derailed Friday near Matunga railway station. According to officials, there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place around 9.45 pm, just after the train departed for Puducherry from the Dadar terminus. Re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is underway on war footing, and is expected to be completed by 12pm today, news agency ANI reported. During this period, fast line traffic will be diverted to slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga stations.
‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ will now be made a mandatory subject for students of all universities in the state irrespective of the stream. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department has taken the decision on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, who headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which is building the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) – a sea link that will connect South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai – will set up a museum dedicated to one of the longest sea bridges in the country. An official said the museum would showcase the highlights of the MTHL.
HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of man booked for rape of minor wife
Observing that “child marriages are hazardous to social fabric of the country and have to be stopped”, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a man accused of raping his wife who was minor at the time of incident.
The court said the man cannot get away by maintaining that since he was married to the minor and she had not resisted, the sexual intercourse was voluntary and done with her consent.
Do not post any anti-Govt content on social media, tell kin too: TIFR to staff
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the country’s premier institution for advanced research in fundamental sciences, has instructed its staff not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”. It has asked the staff to tell their family members too not to post such content.
Vagsheer, last Scorpene-class submarine under Project-75, to be launched on April 20
Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will launch Vagsheer, the last of the Scorpene-class submarines, in Mumbai on April 20, officials said Friday. The Mazgaon Dock had been entrusted with the task of building six submarines under the Project-75 programme. The fifth submarine Vagir is undergoing mandatory sea trials before its scheduled delivery, officials said.
Will expose Somaiya’s Rs 100-cr toilet scam: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would soon expose a toilet scam of over Rs 100 crore by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family. Raut alleged that Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by the Somaiya family was involved in the 100 crore toilet scam.
Milind Deora acquitted of charges of breaching model code of conduct
In a recent order, a metropolitan magistrate court has acquitted former union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora of charges of breaching the election code of conduct in 2019.
Deora faced trial under the Representation of People Act. The allegations against him were that on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in South Mumbai on April 29, 2019, he had breached the code of conduct.
CM’s brother-in-law laundered Rs 29.62 crore, says Kirit Somaiya
BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that a company linked to Shridhar Patankar, brother-in-law of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has indulged in money laundering of Rs 29.62 crore.
Speaking to mediapersons, Somaiya said, “Shreeji Homes, a partnership firm with one of its partners as Shridhar Patankar, has been involved in money laundering of Rs 29.62 crore. The company has constructed a building at Dadar’s Shivaji Park. The other partners in Shreeji include two companies and all the black money related to Thackeray’s family has been parked in Shreeji Homes.”
Children have right to love & affection of separated parents, grandparents: HC
Maintaining that “children have the right to love and affection of both parents as well as grandparents”, the Bombay High Court recently directed a woman to allow her estranged husband to see their children for four days.
The court was informed that the paternal grandfather, who is staying with the father – the petitioner in the case – is having health issues and would like to see his grandchildren. It was also told that the mother had not complied with a March 10 HC order, which had directed that the father be allowed to see the children on their birthdays, as he has had no access to them for nearly 22 months since June 2020.
