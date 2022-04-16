Mumbai Top News: Three coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Matunga; restoration work underway

Three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express got derailed Friday near Matunga railway station. According to officials, there were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident which took place around 9.45 pm, just after the train departed for Puducherry from the Dadar terminus. Re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is underway on war footing, and is expected to be completed by 12pm today, news agency ANI reported. During this period, fast line traffic will be diverted to slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga stations.

‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ will now be made a mandatory subject for students of all universities in the state irrespective of the stream. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department has taken the decision on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, who headed the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution.

About 76 per cent work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbor Link has been completed. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) About 76 per cent work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbor Link has been completed. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which is building the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) – a sea link that will connect South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai – will set up a museum dedicated to one of the longest sea bridges in the country. An official said the museum would showcase the highlights of the MTHL.

Take a look at more stories from Mumbai here:

Observing that “child marriages are hazardous to social fabric of the country and have to be stopped”, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by a man accused of raping his wife who was minor at the time of incident.

The court said the man cannot get away by maintaining that since he was married to the minor and she had not resisted, the sexual intercourse was voluntary and done with her consent.

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the country’s premier institution for advanced research in fundamental sciences, has instructed its staff not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”. It has asked the staff to tell their family members too not to post such content.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar will launch Vagsheer, the last of the Scorpene-class submarines, in Mumbai on April 20, officials said Friday. The Mazgaon Dock had been entrusted with the task of building six submarines under the Project-75 programme. The fifth submarine Vagir is undergoing mandatory sea trials before its scheduled delivery, officials said.

Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he would soon expose a toilet scam of over Rs 100 crore by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family. Raut alleged that Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by the Somaiya family was involved in the 100 crore toilet scam.

In a recent order, a metropolitan magistrate court has acquitted former union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora of charges of breaching the election code of conduct in 2019.