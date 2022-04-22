Mumbai Top News: ED files chargesheet against Nawab Malik; Maharashtra records 179 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted its chargesheet, which runs into 5,000 pages, against NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with the money laundering case. Malik was arrested on February 23 and is currently in judicial custody. Officials said that the chargesheet has statements of witnesses and documents related to the land deal at the centre of the case where the Goawala compound in Kurla is situated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Thursday recorded 179 new coronavirus cases, 17 more than the day before, and one new fatality, the health department said. With this, the state’s overall Covid-19 tally rose to 78,76,382, while the toll increased to 1,47,831. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 162 coronavirus cases, but zero fatality. The state’s active cases rose to 762. Mumbai recorded 91 cases, more than half of the new patients detected in the state in the last 24 hours.

Slight rain and cloudy skies in many parts of Mumbai brought some respite from the heat on Thursday. However, it was short-lived as the day temperature rose sharply to 38.9 degree Celsius, the highest this month. According to the seven-day forecast, clear skies have been predicted in the city till April 24. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal for the next 48 hours between 37 and 38 degree Celsius.

Fadnavis’ remark on Hindus being targeted ‘joke of the century,’ says

Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s remark that Hindus were being targeted in Maharashtra was the “joke of the century”. “Maharashtra has Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of the state, who is also the son of the ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackreray.

He is also the chief of Shiv Sena, which has made ultimate sacrifice for Hindus. Hence, if someone is saying Hindus are being targeted in the state then it is the joke of the century,” he said.

NCP pretends to be progressive, but it’s ‘divisive’ party, says Chandrakant Patil

BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale/File) BJP state president Chandrakant Patil. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale/File)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday dubbed the NCP as a “divisive” party which pretends to be progressive and said its chief Sharad Pawar should control his ‘tukde tukde’ gang that seeks to divide the society.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari recently ridiculed a particular community and also Hindu priests in a speech and he was encouraged by state NCP president Jayant Patil and (minister) Dhananjay Munde. Pawar should control his ‘tukde tukde’ gang that ridicules a community and Hindu priests.

The BJP leader accused the NCP, a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state, of paying lip service to secularism while practicing divisive politics.

Mumbai police chalks out security plan in light of loudspeaker row, festivals

In the wake of the loudspeaker ultimatum given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the upcoming festivals, the Mumbai police has come out with a security plan, in which police teams will reach any location within five minutes with full preparedness to deal with untoward incidents, an official said on Thursday.

The city police have come out with a security plan, under which they will be assisted by 19 companies of the State Reserve Police Force, platoons of the Riot Control Police, QRT, assault, delta and reserve forces besides the local police deployment, the official said.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed that lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, booked for allegedly orchestrating an attack on the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on April 8, collected Rs 2 crore from protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, whom he represents in the Bombay High Court.

In its reply filed before the court in connection to the bail plea of Sadavarte, the Mumbai Police told the court that the accused collected Rs 550 per person to prepare an affidavit and other legalities, thus accumulating Rs 2 crore. The police claimed that the motive was to stretch the agitation of the workers as much as possible.

Two held for vandalising BJP’s ‘Pol Khol’ rath in Mumbai

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly vandalising the BJP’s ‘Pol Khol’ rath earlier this week, while two more are on the run in the case, an police official said.

According to the police, a case was registered against unidentified persons after a civic poll campaign vehicle of the BJP fashioned as a rath was vandalised in Cheetah Camp area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. The ‘Pol Khol’ (exposure of corruption) vehicle was parked by a road and the shattered windscreen, caused by the pelting of a stone, was noticed in the morning, as per the complaint.

With an aim to promote cruise and river tourism, the Mumbai Port Authority will organise its first ever international cruise conference in the state capital on May 14 and 15.

Speaking to media persons while unveiling the event logo and mascot, ‘Captain Cruzo’, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Indian cruise market has the potential to grow by 10 times over the next decade driven by rising demands and disposable incomes.”

Fire erupts at 7-storey building in Mumbai’s Khar area

Four persons inhaled smoke after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in suburban Khar in Mumbai on Thursday morning and were later treated at a hospital, civic officials said. The four were rescued from the terrace of the building, an official from the fire brigade said. The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of Nothan Villa building in Khar (West) at around 10.30 am.

With more than half of the state's new Covid-19 infections recorded from Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked civic officials to increase daily testing, ensure strict contact-tracing and keep a vigil in their respective administrative wards.

With more than half of the state’s new Covid-19 infections recorded from Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked civic officials to increase daily testing, ensure strict contact-tracing and keep a vigil in their respective administrative wards.

Currently, the daily testing is below 10,000 samples in the city. BMC has asked all the 24 ward officers to be alert. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health) said, “We have directed officials to increase testing, surveillance, contact tracing, strict implementation of home isolation protocol and booster dose to the eligible population.” The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours in the city stood at 9,514, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 168,08,907.

Firm on plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM’s residence on Apr 23: MLA Ravi Rana

Ravi Rana, an independent MLA in Maharashtra, said he was firm on his plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray here on April 23.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, “I am going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. He (CM) uses Hindus only for voting, but opposes it when it comes to exercising religious rights in day-to-day life.”