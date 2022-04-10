Mumbai Top News: Police removes MSRTC workers from Azad Maidan; precautionary dose available at private centers from today

A day after 110 people, mostly striking workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), were arrested for allegedly barging into NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai and hurling footwear, the police on Saturday cleared the Azad Maidan, where hundreds of staffers had been protesting since last November seeking the corporation’s merger with the state government.

Before evicting them, the Azad Maidan police issued a preventive notice to all the staffers under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to prevent cognizable offences.

In other news, police probing the illegal phone tapping case recorded Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement at the office of the party mouthpiece, Saamna, in Prabhadevi on Saturday. Raut is one of the two politicians whose phones were allegedly tapped illegally by the Maharashtra intelligence department when Rashmi Shukla headed it.

Precautionary dose for 18-59 age group will be available at private centres from April 10: BMC

The precautionary dose against coronavirus for the age group of 18-59 years will be available for administration at private centres from Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. The age group of 12-14 years is eligible for the Corbevax vaccine while the age group of 15-17 years is eligible for Covaxin.

For the past 11 years, the 17.8 km long Mithi river that originates at Vihar Lake, within the precincts of Borivali National Park, has remained ‘polluted to heavily polluted’, the state pollution control board’s water quality status report has found.

The year 2012-13 was the only exception in the past 11 years when the water quality of the Mithi river fell in the non-polluted category. The Mithi traverses through slums, squatters, industrial and residential complexes of Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Dharavi and Vakola before ending at Mahim creek and finally into the Arabian Sea, which is filled with water hyacinth, garbage, plastic and sewage.

New DCP posted to area following protest at Pawar’s house

A day after striking MSRTC employees staged a surprise protest at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a deputy commissioner of police was given charge of Zone II of the city police. The Pedder Road area where Pawar’s bungalow is located falls in the jurisdiction of Mumbai police’s Zone II. Earlier DCP-Zone II, Saurabh Tripathi, was recently suspended in an alleged extortion case, an official said.

XE sub-variant not lethal, infected man asymptomatic, says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that Omicron sub-variant XE is not lethal and the only case detected in the state of an elderly man is asymptomatic. Tope said a 67-year-old man and his wife who had been in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat last month.

“The man had arrived from London on March 6 and came in contact with two Britishers. On March 11, he experienced a mild fever. On March 12, he was tested during his stay in Vadodara and the sample was sent for genome sequencing to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre,” Tope said, news agency PTI reported.

Bridge Courses, extra summer classes, ladder programme – these are among the different types of modules newly introduced by pre-primary schools in the city as the running academic year is nearing its end. The idea is to help mitigate the learning loss of part two years, as normalcy resumes steadily in schools.

The pandemic has led to evident learning loss suffered by children, especially in case of children going to pre-primary schools. The foundational reading and mathematical skills taught during these early years are the building blocks for future learning processes. Even as the need for such efforts are echoed by most educationists, which format to follow has become a topic of discussion for schools as well as parents, which has led to different types of modules introduced by schools. Suspected Naxal operative dies at hospice care centre in Maharashtra Nirmala Uppuganti (61), who was arrested by the Gadchiroli Police in 2019 for her alleged involvement in Naxal activities and was kept at a hospice care centre in Mumbai since last September, passed away on Saturday morning due to cancer. The Bombay High Court was on Thursday informed that Uppuganti’s health is deteriorating. Uppuganti, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was admitted to a hospice care centre on the orders of the HC for palliative care after her cancer began spreading to multiple organs.

Mumbai sees 55 Covid-19 cases, no death; 49 recoveries leave active tally at 305

Mumbai on Saturday reported 55 Covid-19 cases, up from 49 a day earlier, taking the tally here to 10,58,381, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,560, a civic official said. Of the 55 new cases, 53, or 96 per cent, are asymptomatic, while two have been hospitalised, he said.

So far, 10,38,516 people have been discharged post recovery, including 49 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 305 active cases, the official added.

To make railway stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, and taking a step towards promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local programme, the Central Railway under the Ministry of Railways has launched ‘One Station One Product’ at one station in each of its five divisions.