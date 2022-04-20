Mumbai Top News: Special court to frame charges against all Elgaar accused on April 27

The special court that has been handling Elgaar Parishad case has asked the accused and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be present for the next hearing where they will be framing charges, which will likely take place on April 27. Nine accused were arrested by the Pune police in 2018 and seven others by the NIA in 2020 in the case. The charges will be framed depending on NIA’s charges in August last year.

On Sunday, clashes took place near Dulha gate after Abhay Matne, BJP’s Achalpur city unit chief, hoisted a saffron flag. According to the police clash between two communities led to curfew in Achalpur and Paratwada, both in Amravati. Matne was traced in Pune on Tuesday following which a special police team was sent there and he was detained.

Meanwhile, the Centre designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul and Al Badr member Arjumand Gulzar Dar alias Hamza Burhan as terrorists on Tuesday. This statement comes following their involvement in several terror acts in Jammu and Kashmir and responsible for the 2018 killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. Gul belongs from the Rose Avenue Colony HMT Shalteng in Srinagar, and is one of the commanders of the LeT. Currently operating from Pakistan, Dar has been an active terrorist and commander of terrorist outfit Al Badr.

Mumbai: Curfew lifted for 4 hours, BJP leader detained

Abhay Matne, Achalpur city president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with seven to eight persons from the party, had hoisted the saffron flag at Dulha Gate on Sunday evening which led to clashes, according to an FIR registered against the leader who was detained on Tuesday. Police said the act led to clash between two communities leading to a curfew being imposed in Achalpur and its twin city Paratwada.

Matne was traced to Pune on Tuesday following which a special police team was sent there and he was detained. He is being taken back to Achalpur and will be placed under arrest, the police said.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the twin cities of Achalpur and Paratwada in Amravati rural was lifted for four hours between 12 pm and 2 pm and 6 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday. Police said the curfew cannot be lifted permanently until they received intel inputs that no more clashes were likely. “We will take a review on Wednesday and decide if the curfew can be lifted,” said a senior police official.