Mumbai Top News: Sanjay Raut strikes at Somaiyas, questions BJP’s involvement in INS Vikrant case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had admitted to depositing money collected during the ‘Save INS Vikrant’ initiative along with his party. The government is yet to decide if the party should be made a co-accused. Raut also claimed Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya will go to jail and alleged the amount was used in elections.

Earlier, Somaiya denied allegations of misappropriation of funds that amounted to over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the ship.

किरीट सोमय्या 140 कोटी रुपये जमा करून राजभवनात देणार होते.त्यांना 58 कोटी जमवता आले.

Ins vikrant 60 कोटी ना भंगारात गेली.

58 कोटीचा हिशेब लागत नाही..जे सोमय्या बाप बेट्याने जमा केले.

हिशोब तर द्यावाच लागेल.

58 कोटी हडप केले नसते तर विक्रांत वाचवता आली असती..

जय महाराष्ट्र! pic.twitter.com/HfxQ9r4A3W — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 11, 2022

On Monday, a court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of Kirit Somaiya. The court is likely to pass an order on Neil Somaiya’s anticipatory bail application (ABA) on Tuesday.

In other news, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday took the decision of implementing a ‘water for all’ policy from May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. This policy may be effective in restraining illegal water connections and water contamination in the state. A special meeting was held and headed by state minister Aaditya Thackeray at the BMC headquarters.

Remark taken out of context, says minister Thakur as ‘praise’ for Pawar draws Sena’s ire

A day after Congress minister Yashomati Thakur praised Sharad Pawar, saying “the situation would have been different in Maharashtra” had the NCP chief been the CM, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed displeasure over the remarks, sources said. Meanwhile, after the Sena reacted sharply to her statement, Thakur said her remarks were taken out of context.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief was in Amravati on Sunday for a programme which was also attended by Thakur, the Women and Child Development Minister and Guardian Minister of the district.

“Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra four times. Had he been the CM today, the situation of the state would have been different… No matter how many arrows are fired, Pawar is with us, that is why the Maharashtra government is stable,” Thakur had said during the programme.

Nirav Modi associate Subhash Parab arrested in Cairo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Subhash Parab, a former employee and a close aide of fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud at Punjab National Bank (PNB), according to officials. Parab, who had left India after the scam broke in early 2018, was brought back by the CBI from Cairo.

Parab, 50, an employee of Modi’s firm Firestar International Pvt Ltd (FIPL), had earlier claimed that he was in “illegal confinement” of two Egyptian associates of the diamond merchant. In July 2018, Interpol, issued a red notice against Parab, along with Modi under charges of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Parab, according to the investigators, was in-charge of monitoring incoming and outgoing transactions of six Hong Kong companies that received over Rs 8,200 crore from the letter of undertakings (LoUs) issued by PNB, on behalf of Nirav Modi.

Two instances of communal violence reported in Mumbai, seven arrested

Two instances of communal violence were reported from Mumbai on Sunday. While one incident was reported from the eastern suburbs in Mankhurd where around 25 vehicles were damaged, the second case took place at Malwani where an FIR was registered after a procession was carried out without prior police permission. Seven persons have been arrested in the Mankhurd case.

Speaking about the Mankhurd case, an officer said that around 10.30pm, eight persons on four bikes passed through the area after visiting a religious gathering in Chembur. “As they were passing by a mosque, they started chanting religious slogans. Following this, a few people outside the mosque asked them not to raise slogans as Ramzan prayers were underway,” inspector R Surve said.

This led to an argument between the two sides, which escalated into a fight. One person, Sonu Choudhary, who was on the bike, was roughed up by the crowd outside the mosque, an officer said. The eight persons on the bike left the spot but returned after 20 minutes, accompanied by over 25 persons armed with rods and sticks.