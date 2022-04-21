Mumbai Top News: Nashik commissioners’ transfer comes amidst controversial Azaan tweet, quarrel with Revenue minister

Maharashtra government has transferred/promoted 40 senior police officers including Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey. Pandey had faced backlash following his tweet on Azaan and claims land mafias were involved with a section of revenue department officials.

Pandey had issued order instructing no one will be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeakers within 15-minute period before and after the call of ‘azaan’ in the radius of 100 meters of any mosque in Nashik city.

The senior officer had requested for a transfer from Nashik and in another letter to police chief he mentioned about curtailment in powers of district revenue officers.

As per PTI reports, “The government has promoted 14 officials as special police inspector general and transferred many of them elsewhere. Eleven officials were promoted as deputy inspector general and transferred from their current place of posting”.

