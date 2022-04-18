Mumbai Top News: Mumbai schools, parents fear hand, foot and mouth disease amongst toddlers

As schools have reopened in completely offline mode parents of toddler from pre-school are worried about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease. It is a mild yet highly contagious viral infection with sypmtoms including fever, sore throat, runny nose, mouth ulcers, and loss of appetite. It is common among children of five years of age and below. Once a child is infected, it can cause an outbreak in any pre-school.

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth landed in Mumbai at 1.20 am according to Maharashtra government’s publicity department. His visit to India is for a week and was received by senior officers from Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He is going to attend several events including a visit to Gujarat on April 19, inauguration of Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, in Gandhinagar he will attend the Global Ayush investment and innovation summit on April 20.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife, Rajani Kudalkar was found hanging around 8.30pm at their house in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society, Kurla east. Police is suspecting suicide but for now an accidental death report has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Follow below for more Mumbai news:

Mumbai: History-sheeter arrested for 2020 murder case; pistol, knifes seized

Officials from the Mumbai crime branch’s unit-7 traced and arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for his alleged involvement in a murder that took place in October 2020. A country-made pistol, a billhook knife and another knife were recovered from him. The accused has 20 previous crime cases registered against him for armed dacoity, assault, burglary, theft, kidnapping and selling drugs and was externed from city limits for two years, said the police.

The accused is identified as Amol Avate, a resident of Samta Nagar in Ghatkopar (east). On October 29, 2020, Avate, along with five others, allegedly attacked Ambadas Salve (55), a resident of Kanamvar Nagar in Vikhroli (east) because he had complained to the district collector about their illegal activities, said the police.

The gang allegedly assaulted Salve with bamboo, kicked and punched him, and he died during treatment at a hospital the same night. While five men were arrested and chargesheeted in the case, Avate escaped, said the police.

Need to strengthen advanced local management groups for effective communication, says Mumbai police commissioner

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in his Sunday live session on Facebook emphasised the need for having strong advanced local management (ALM) groups in the city for effective communication with the police to resolve issues.

Pandey said he will be focusing on three issues — enforcement against motorists for violating road safety rules, taking action against noise pollution created by construction work going on beyond the stipulated time and fining hawkers creating nuisance. “Noise pollution disrupts the daily life of a citizen,” said Pandey.

The chief of the Mumbai police said that he has just two months left before retirement and wants housing societies to come together and form ALMs or strengthen the present ones and their leaders should list out issues in their neighbourhoods with the local police stations for resolving them. “I assure you that action will be taken. A deputy commissioner of police, someone from the municipality and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can have meetings with ALMs to resolve the issues. Need of the hour is that you all (citizens) get together,” said Pandey.