Hanuman Chalisa row: Another FIR against Ranas; BJP seek action over Kirit Somaiya ‘attack’, Home Minister says cops doing their best

Mumbai News: A day after the arrest of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana, both Independent legislators, over “creating enmity between different groups”, another FIR has been registered against them at Khar Police Station on Saturday for allegedly “resisting arrest and “deterring public servants from discharging their duties”. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said, “The second FIR against the Ranas is for allegedly resisting arrest and deterring public servants from discharging their duties when the police went to their house on Saturday to arrest them.”

Their arrest came hours after the couple announced that they are cancelling their plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence Matoshree.

The couple has been booked under section 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police) of the Mumbai Police Act. Another FIR under section 53 (for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered against them.

The plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree had earned the Ranas the wrath of the Shiv Sena, whose party cadre tried to break through barricades and enter the building where they reside on Saturday morning, but were stopped by the police. This high voltage drama comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana arrested on Saturday.

Fadnavis calls Ranas’ arrest ‘painful, embarrassing’ for Maharashtra

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday called the arrest of Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana by the Mumbai police “painful” and “embarrassing” for Maharashtra. He also highlighted that the police did not act when a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena made threatening statements or the car of a BJP leader was attacked, but arrested the Ranas when they arrived in Mumbai to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Thackeray’s house.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said, “The incidents in Maharashtra are painful. No FIR was filed when Mohit Kamboj’s vehicle was attacked or when a leader talks about burying a woman representative 20 feet under the ground. But when the Rana couple comes to Mumbai to recite Hanuman Chalisa, they are immediately arrested.”

Heart wrenching incidents in Maharashtra.

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena members, BJP expresses shock

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that the Mumbai police had refused to file a first information report (FIR) based on his complaint that he was attacked outside the Khar police station by Shiv Sena members on Saturday night.

— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

BJP urge state home minister Dilip Walse Patil to take strong action against police. The opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis says attack on party leader Kirit Somaiya in Khar police station premises was shocking especially when Somaiya had in advance informed police about his visit to Khar police station. Moreover, Somaiya also has Z plus security.

The Bandra police, however, said that they had taken the complaint from Somaiya and prepared the FIR copy after taking his statement but it could not be registered officially as he had refused to sign it and the statement. Somaiya alleged that the police were filing the FIR with incorrect sections.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

‘Not afraid of President’s Rule’: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut amid Hanuman Chalisa row

Amid agitation by Shiv Sena workers over Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana’s announcement to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Thackeray, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said the Shiv Sena does not care about power. Raut added that the party is not afraid of a President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

“Don’t threaten us with the imposition of the President’s Rule in Maharashtra. I have just spoken with the CM (Uddhav Thackeray). We have gone beyond the President’s Rule, CBI and ED. We don’t care about power. We are not born for power. (Shiv Sena supremo) Balasaheb (Thackeray) had said that we are not born for power but power is for us. The Shiv Sena itself is a power. If you want to taste it, you can. Some people have experienced it earlier,” said Raut while speaking to the media in Nagpur.

The Maharashtra government will hold an all-party meeting on April 25 on the issue of loudspeakers at religious places and to ensure that there are no law-and-order issues in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said. He added that an attempt was being made to create communal strife in Maharashtra with a view to imposing President’s Rule in the state.

“The Maharashtra government has called for an all-party meeting on April 25. We have invited two leaders each from prominent political parties in the state to discuss the Supreme Court’s 2005 judgment on loudspeakers. We hope to discuss the stand that the state needs to take on the issue of loudspeakers,” he said on Saturday.

BJP stoking political row over recital of Hanuman Chalisa, says Congress

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Congress on Saturday said some people are creating a political controversy over the recital of Hanuman Chalisa to divert the people’s attention from the issues of unemployment and price rise.

Talking to reporters, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Central government has “failed” on all fronts and people are suffering due to the hike in prices of fuel and unemployment.

Amit Shah failed to protect Delhi from communal violence: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File) NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to protect Delhi, the country’s Capital, from communal riots. Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Pawar referred to the violence that broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti processions earlier this month.

“A few days back, Delhi was burning due to communal tensions. The state of Delhi is controlled by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police come under the Union Home Ministry handled by Amit Shah. Shah failed to protect the city from communal riots,” he said.

Maharashtra records highest Covid-19 cases since March 25

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest rise in a day after March 25, and one fatality, taking the state’s tally to 78,76,697 and the death toll to 1,47,832, a health official said. On March 25, Maharashtra reported 272 Covid-19 infections. Mumbai reported 72 Covid-19 cases, a slight rise in the daily addition after a fall for two consecutive days, a civic official said.

Four days after members of two communities clashed over the hoisting of a saffron flag, curfew was lifted in Achalpur city in Amravati on Friday. However, a night curfew – from 9 pm to 6 am – was imposed in Achalpur as well as its twin city Paratwada.