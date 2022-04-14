Mumbai Top News: Over 99% frontline workers have Covid antibodies; EV policy for govt vehicles postponed by a year

Mumbai Top News: The sixth sero survey of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that out of the 3,099 samples of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) in the city, 3,097 had positive antibody titres amounting to 99.93 per cent of sero-positivity. This high presence of antibodies can be attributed to robust vaccination in Mumbai and possible earlier exposure to Covid.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has decided to postpone the implementation of its new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by one year. According to the policy, from April 2022, all new government vehicles, either owned or leased, operating in major cities would have to be electric cars. The move comes after opposition from various government departments which pointed out the absence of adequate charging points across the state for these vehicles.

‘Water for all’ policy: BMC seeks objections, suggestions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is planning to roll out a ‘Water for All’ policy that aims to provide water connection to every resident of Mumbai, from May 1, has asked citizens to send their suggestions and objections. The BMC has uploaded the ‘Water for All’ policy on its website portal.mcgm.gov.in for citizens. Local residents can send their suggestions/objections to the mail id sewwconstes05.he@mcgm.gov.in till April 22, said the civic body. Read more

‘BJP’s loudspeaker’, Sanjay Raut brushes off MNS ultimatum to govt

Attacking MNS chief Raj Thackeray for raising the issue of loudspeakers at mosques, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the MNS has become BJP’s loudspeaker, playing since the Centre gave the former relief in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe. Ahead of the assembly election in 2019, the ED had served a notice to the MNS chief who had appeared before the agency.

Raut said Shiv Sena chief late Balasaheb Thackeray had also taken a stand on loudspeakers in mosques, “but this is the BJP’s loudspeaker which has started after being given relief in ED action….” Read more

Two Mumbai NCB officials suspended, were part of Cordelia probe

Two officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who were part of the team investigating the Cordelia drugs seizure case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested, have been suspended for “deliberate dereliction of duty” that helped an accused in an unrelated drugs case secure bail. Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad were suspended on Tuesday, a senior NCB official said, adding that the action had nothing to do with the Cordelia case. Read more