Mumbai Top News: Fadnavis blames sympathy factor for BJP’s defeat in Kolhapur North bypoll; Mumbai logs 43 new covid-19 cases, no deaths

After BJP’s defeat in Kolhapur North bypoll, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis the sympathy factor went in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Jayashri Jadhav who won the bypoll by defeating her BJP rival Satyajit Kadam. Jadhav, the wife of late Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, won by a margin of 19,307 votes by bagging 97,332 votes.

Fadnavis said he was satisfied with the bypoll outcome as it shows that a space has been created for BJP in the region even as three parties- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress- contested together.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The state’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. Financial capital Mumbai reported 43 fresh cases with the tally rising to 10,57,788. There were no Covid-related deaths in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena on Saturday organised a maha aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Mumbai’s Dadar and Girgaon. This was after the MNS said that it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3.

Take a look at more stories from Mumbai here:

A special CBI court on Saturday refused to grant further custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to the central agency stating that the grounds cited by the CBI were unsatisfactory. The agency, which arrested Deshmukh in connection with a corruption case on April 11, had sought his further custody for three days.