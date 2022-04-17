Mumbai Top News: Fadnavis blames sympathy factor for BJP’s defeat in Kolhapur North bypoll; Mumbai logs 43 new covid-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: April 17, 2022 12:22:37 pm
After BJP’s defeat in Kolhapur North bypoll, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis the sympathy factor went in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Jayashri Jadhav who won the bypoll by defeating her BJP rival Satyajit Kadam. Jadhav, the wife of late Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav, won by a margin of 19,307 votes by bagging 97,332 votes.
Fadnavis said he was satisfied with the bypoll outcome as it shows that a space has been created for BJP in the region even as three parties- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress- contested together.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The state’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. Financial capital Mumbai reported 43 fresh cases with the tally rising to 10,57,788. There were no Covid-related deaths in Mumbai on Saturday.
The Shiv Sena on Saturday organised a maha aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Mumbai’s Dadar and Girgaon. This was after the MNS said that it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3.
Court refuses to grant further custody of Anil Deshmukh to CBI in graft case
A special CBI court on Saturday refused to grant further custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to the central agency stating that the grounds cited by the CBI were unsatisfactory. The agency, which arrested Deshmukh in connection with a corruption case on April 11, had sought his further custody for three days.
Loudspeakers will not be removed from mosques, temples that have permission, says Maha Home Minister
Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said that loudspeakers would not be removed from mosques and temples that have taken permission for its use from the authorities.
This comes in the backdrop of MNS saying it will organise Hanuman Chalisa recital outside mosques if loudspeakers were not removed from the latter by May 3. “Instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates this, legal action will be taken,” Walse Patil told mediapersons.
Aaditya to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya in May, says Sanjay Raut
With MNS chief Raj Thackeray upping the ante on the use of loudspeakers outside mosques, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and amid talk of his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena on Saturday announced that Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya in May.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut, without naming MNS, said in Nashik that his party does not need to learn Hindutva from people who have taken it on rent.
No bail for lawyer held in Sharad Pawar house attack case
A magistrate’s court has rejected the bail application of lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, arrested for allegedly orchestrating a purported attack at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in South Mumbai.
Special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat had opposed bail to Sadavarte stating that the investigation in the case is still on. He had submitted that Sadavarte’s wife, who is also named as an accused in the case, is yet to be interrogated and granting him bail may hamper the investigation.
500 students appearing for CBSE exam allotted centre 34 km away
Around 500 students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam from Atomic Energy Central Schools (AECS) located in Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai have been allotted exam centre in Malad. Parents now are knocking on different doors to get it changed as it will be impractical for children to travel so far for their board exams.
Such regulations already existed… earlier notice led to misinterpretation due to its wording, says TIFR
Days after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) instructed its staff and their family members not to post “anti-government content”, photographs and videos of institute facilities on social media platforms since it “could lead to serious security consequences”, in a statement on Saturday, it explained that its earlier notice has led to a “great deal of misinterpretation” due to its wording.
The notice, while insisting that such regulations already existed, also clarified that no new restriction has been imposed on family members and visitors of the staffers.
Coast Guard base at Ratnagiri gets two advanced helicopters
The Coast Guard base at Ratnagiri in Konkan on Saturday received two advanced light helicopters (ALH). Now, six to eight pilots will be stationed at the base, said officials.
“During the flood last July, the Coast Guard could not respond immediately, as it had no helicopter or plane stationed at Ratnagiri or Mumbai. Now, we can immediately respond in case of a crisis in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg. Earlier, planes or helicopters had to be sent from Daman or Goa in case of a crisis here,” said a senior officer.
