Mumbai Top News: Dhanajay Munde hospitalised after suffering from a ‘stroke’

Maharashtra social justice minister Dhananjay Munde suffered from a stroke and was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital, Tuesday. According to the sources Munde’s test reports were showed normal results. His close aides updated saying, “He did his work as per routine during the day. In the evening, when he was at his personal residence here, he felt uneasy. He suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital.”

State health minister Rajesh Tope paid visit to Munde at hospital and shared that the vitals of latter were stable.

Looking into a complaint by a woman against BJP leader Ganesh Naik, Chairperson of Maharashtra state commission for women Rupali Chakankar said she will ask police to take up the matter. The complainant alleged that Naik was in a live-in relationship for 27 years and has a son with her. The woman has demanded for marital rights as well as rights for their son.

Take a look at more stories from Mumbai here:

Confusion among students over Mumbai varsity’s circular on examination timetable

A Mumbai University circular on timetable caused confusion among students appearing for the second semester exam in varied courses run in affiliated colleges.

The circular asked colleges to hold the examinations from May 11. However, individual colleges have issued separate timetables for the exam. After students raised the issue, the university stated that colleges have the liberty to decide on the process.

“The circular clearly states that semester II exams should be held offline and should start from May 11. But my college is starting the exam from April 18,” said a student from Dadar College. Another student from Santacruz College said the exam is starting on April 23.