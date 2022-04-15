Mumbai News: Fadnavis accuses Pawar, NCP of polarizing society; half of MSRTC staffers back to work

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has attacked NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him and his party of indulging in appeasement politics and polarising the society on communal basis. Fadnavis posted a series of tweets on Tuesday, calling Pawar the first person to use the word “Hindu terror”.

Citing Pawar’s recent statements, in which he criticised the film The Kashmir Files, Fadnavis said the criticism was totally in line with NCP’s decade-old track record of appeasement policy and politics and polarising society on communal basis.

And we’ve been hearing various statements by @NCPspeaks President @PawarSpeaks ji on #TheKashmiriFiles & it’s not surprising at all.

In fact,they are totally in line with NCP’s decades old track record of appeasement policy & politics and polarising the society on communal basis. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 14, 2022

In other news, nearly two years since the last arrests were made in the Elgaar Parishad case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week submitted before the special court additional evidence running into seven volumes, including the statement of student activist Umar Khalid and documents related to Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest who passed away last year while in judicial custody.

Five months after they began their indefinite strike in November last year, nearly 50 per cent of staffers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have resumed work. A substantial chunk of these employees – around 6,000 – resumed work following an order of the Bombay High Court last week.

Nearly 90,000 employees of the MSRTC, one of the largest inter-city bus systems in the country, went on a strike last year demanding the state-owned corporation be merged with the state government to enable them to avail the benefits of being a government servant.

A day after the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, booked in the INS Vikrant cheating case, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that there exists people with a “certain ideology” in the judiciary and that those associated with a certain party were getting relief from courts.

NCP leader and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil echoed similar views. Speaking to mediapersons on the interim bail granted to Somaiya, Raut said, “It is clear that there are people of a certain ideology in the judiciary. In Maharashtra and the country, there is a serious trend of providing security and relief to the people of a particular party from arrest. Why don’t the leaders of MVA get this relief? Why shouldn’t they be protected from arrest? Why do people of a particular party get protection? People are skeptical about the circumstances in which the accused got bail.”

From Thursday, commuters traveling on the Mumbai Metro 1 corridor (Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova) could get their tickets on their WhatsApp numbers. As part of the green initiative in the field of ticketing and to save paper, R-Infra’s Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), which runs the Metro services, are offering e-tickets on WhatsApp.