Mumbai Top News, April 19: NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleges BJP, associates creating a communal situation in India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar purported that BJP and its members are creating a communal situation across the nation, on Monday. His comments come following the violence on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and issue of loudspeaker on top of mosques in Maharashtra. In a series of tweets Pawar expressed his concern and added that NCP targets issues such as prices of petrol, diesel, gas and edible oil.

आज देशात सांप्रदायिक स्थिती निर्माण करण्याचा प्रयत्न भाजप आणि त्यांच्या सहकाऱ्यांकडून होत आहे. लोकांमध्ये जागृती निर्माण करणे, लोकांमध्ये समभाव कसा राहील यासाठी वातावरण तयार करणे, या कामात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 18, 2022

Gadchiroli is a tribal dominated district in Maharashtra that was extremely impacted by malnourishment, it has set an example in its fight against malnourishment. The district had launched a special diet programme in October 2021 for malnourished children between the age of six months and six years. Since the launch of programme 3,794 malnourished children (of the 7,111 listed) have recovered.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), malnutrition refers to deficiencies, excesses, or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/or nutrient. Of the 1,017 children identified as Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM), 513 (50.14%) recovered, and among the 6,094 MAM children, 3,281 (52.83%) have been released from the programme after six months. Also, of the 2,141 Severely Under-weight (SUW) children, 789 or 27 per cent gained weight and recovered.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rejected Narayan Rane’s application on regularisation of unauthorised construction and illegal alterations at his residence ‘Adhish’, on Juhu Tara road. The civic body stated 15 reasons to reject Rane’s application and further gave 15 days to submit relevant documents for the mentioned issue.

Mumbai: MBVV police recover Rs 10 lakh of cybercrime victims this year

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police this year have managed to save Rs 10 lakh of 20 cybercrime victims who were cheated by fraudsters using various means, according to officials.

After the victims approached the cybercell cell of the MBVV police, a team of three officers and five constables immediately started the procedure of reversing fraudulent transactions and depositing money back into the bank accounts of the victims, said a cybercrime unit officer.

“Cyber fraudsters transfer the money to other banks, e-wallets, online shopping or gaming portals. We get in touch with the nodal officers of these banks and e-wallets and ask them to reverse the transactions,” said the officer.

‘Following Cafe format’: Zepto says not doing 10-minute food delivery in Mumbai

Reacting to a report that said it was entering into food delivery business, 10-minute delivery startup Zepto has issued a statement that this is not the case. A report on Moneycontrol.com said Zepto had joined the 10-minute food delivery business as well, with a ‘Cafe’ in Mumbai. However, the company said it is testing a ‘Zepto Cafe format’ in Mumbai, where it is delivering ready-to-drink coffee, tea, and packaged snacks to customers.

In a statement, the company said, “We launched the Zepto Cafe format as a pilot a few weeks ago, and we’ve seen an incredible response from customers. We’re going to continue tweaking the model for quite some time so we can perfect the customer experience and unit economics before scaling.”

It further adds, “Let me clarify that we are not doing food delivery. This is a Café format, with ready-to-drink coffee, chai, and packaged snacks (like biscuits and sandwiches). We don’t want to get distracted from our core business by building a complex supply chain for food delivery, where it’s difficult to control quality.”