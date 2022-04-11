Mumbai Top News Apr 11: Govt hospitals run out of basic, vital drugs as non-Covid footfall rises again

Mumbai Top News: With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the footfall of patients in the OPD and emergency sections of government hospitals across Maharashtra dropped by nearly 70 per cent, as per the state’s public health department. Now, with the flattening of the pandemic curve, these hospitals are flooded with non-Covid patients. For instance, the number of patients visiting JJ hospital daily has almost doubled to 1,100 since February this year from 600 during 2020-21.

A senior hospital doctor said, “Most patients refrained from visiting hospitals during the pandemic. Now, the patients with more severe complications are rushing to hospitals. To meet the demand, we have also added beds.” Read more

‘Bring law to ensure Marathi medium candidates not denied employment’

The Association of Marathi medium schools’ managements has demanded that the state government bring a law to ensure that nobody is denied employment on account of the medium of instruction in their school being Marathi. Irked with around 250 teachers allegedly being denied jobs by BMC, the association has written to the Chief Minister asking how the state government plans to ensure elite status to the Marathi language when those choosing it are denied employment due to it. Read more