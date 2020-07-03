Mumbai top cop transfers 10 DCPs

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (File) Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (File)

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred 10 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) on Thursday in his first major shake-up of senior officers since assuming charge in February.

Sangramsing Nishandar, who held the vital post of DCP (Zone I) in south Mumbai, was transferred as DCP (Operations) to oversee the Police Control Room among other responsibilities. DCP (Zone VII) Paramjit Dahiya will replace Nishandar. DCP (Protection) Prashant Kadam is the new DCP (Zone VII).

DCP (Special Branch-I ) Ganesh Shinde was posted as DCP (Port Zone), replacing Rashmi Karandikar, who was given charge of DCP (Cyber). The officer she replaces, Vishal Thakur, is the new DCP (Zone XI). Thakur’s predecessor, Mohan Dahikar, will take charge as DCP (Detection).

Current DCP (Detection) Shahaji Umap was moved as DCP (Special Branch-I), while DCP (Operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok was posted as DCP (Zone V), which has jurisdiction over Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi. The vacancy in central Mumbai was created after DCP Niyati Thacker joined the Intelligence Bureau as a joint deputy director.

Nandkumar Thakur DCP (Local Arms Tardeo) was transferred as DCP (Headquarters-I). Earlier, DCP (Headquarters-I) N Ambika was posted as the new DCP (Zone III) after her predecessor, Abhinash Kumar, was given a central deputation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd