Mumbai top cop orders probe after NCB’s Wankhede claims police ‘following him’

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale Wednesday ordered an inquiry into allegations made by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede that two officials from the Oshiwara police station had been following him. The inquiry will be conducted by a senior IPS officer and the report submitted to the Commissioner in the coming days.

IRS officer Wankhede has been leading the probe into the alleged drug bust case on ship Cordelia, in which 20 persons, including Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested.

Earlier this week, Wankhede complained that when he went to the Oshiwara cemetery, where his mother is buried, to pay his respects, he was followed by two cops from the Oshiwara police station. The office said he submitted a complaint along with a video of the two men following him to the cemetery to the Maharashtra DGP and the Union Ministry.

On Tuesday, when he was asked about the allegations, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said he thought it was unlikely that Wankhede was under surveillance by the Mumbai Police, and that no such orders had been given to anyone.