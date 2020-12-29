Mumbai: Toll in Sarabhai building fire mounts to 10

As per Masina Hospital doctors, of the six injured admitted to the facility, three have died. Of 10 who had been rushed to KEM Hospital, seven died and three were discharged after treatment.

The death toll in the Sarabhai building fire mishap rose to 10 after a 45-year-old resident, Vaishali Ambike, succumbed to burn injuries at Masina Hospital on Sunday night.

On December 6, 16 locals suffered critical burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast sparked a fire on the second floor of the Sarabhai building in Lalbaug. Four rooms and a common corridor were gutted. So far, 10 people have succumbed to their injuries since the incident took place.

As per Masina Hospital doctors, of the six injured admitted to the facility, three have died. Of 10 who had been rushed to KEM Hospital, seven died and three were discharged after treatment.

All three, who are undergoing treatment at Masina Hospital, are stable, a hospital spokesperson said.

Vaishali, along with daughter Trisha, 13, was visiting her father’s residence when the accident happened early morning. All four members of the Ambike family, including Vaishali, Trisha, Vaishali’s father Suryakant Ambike, and her brother, Bipin, suffered third degree burn injuries.

The blast took place in a room of one Mangesh Rane, the owner of Rane Caterers. Rane had stored a commercial cooking cylinder and some raw materials in the room in view of his daughter’s wedding.

He had arranged the stay of his relatives in a nearby building. A massive fire, triggered by the cylinder’s leakage, gutted the rooms of Rane and his neighbours. Rane himself, his worker Karim and a relative died at KEM Hospital.

The Mumbai collector announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.