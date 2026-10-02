Mumbai toilet deaths: New probe reveals what happened minutes before 2 men died

Police are awaiting the final forensic analysis report in the Mumbai toilet deaths case, an officer said. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Days after two men died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes at a Goregaon public toilet, the preliminary investigation has shown that it was only a few minutes before that two persons, currently absconding, had dumped the waste into the public toilet. Moments later, two locals entered the toilet and never came out.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that hydrochloric and sulfuric acids generated from the waste likely produced toxic fumes inside a public toilet in Goregaon, killing the two. They have been identified as Prabhakar Dhivar, 24, and Bhavik Desai, 18.

Police are awaiting the final forensic analysis report, an officer said.