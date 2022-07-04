Mumbai to witness heavy rain this week

Mumbai is likely to witness heavy rain this week and saw high intensity rain across the island city and suburbs from 6 pm on Monday. An intense patch of low level clouds over the city led to the heavy downpour on Monday evening. The weather bureau had updated the alert from yellow to orange indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at 6.30 pm on Monday.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the Konkan region till July 8. The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating heavy rain at isolated places throughout the week. Independent weather experts said Mumbai could again see triple-digit rain like last week when the Colaba observatory recorded more than 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

Also Read | First heavy shower of the season, many areas waterlogged

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday by the IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories was 12.8 mm and 21 mm, respectively. Meanwhile, rainfall recorded from June 1 by the IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatories has been 641.2 mm and 608.3 mm.

“Moderate rain is expected on Tuesday with intensity further increasing towards the weekend,” said an official.

Even with moderate intensity rain (20 mm in an hour), the Andheri subway flooded again Monday afternoon and was shut for traffic. A civic official said, “No flood mitigation has been undertaken at Andheri subway. We were expecting it to be flooded as it is a low-lying area and a chronic flooding spot. We are studying the area.” Andheri subway connects Andheri East to the west.

Areas like Hindmata and Gandhi Market have underground holding tanks, but these were water logged last week after a heavy downpour. “We never said Mumbai will be flood-free. That is impossible. With over 110 mm rain in three hours, the water level in Hindmata did not rise above 1-1.5 feet. Despite the intense rain and initial water logging, the water receded quickly,” said P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (projects).

Meanwhile, water stock in the catchment area of the seven lakes supplying Mumbai touched 13 per cent on Monday, up from 11 per cent last week. Civic officials said the water level is expected to rise further.