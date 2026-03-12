Mumbai to soon have nation’s highest hydraulic fire ladder to tackle high-rise hazards

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade possesses ladders up to a height of 94 metres, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said. (Twitter/@samant_uday)

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Thursday that Mumbai would soon have one of the highest ladders in the country as a means to strengthen the fire safety system of the state, which has a significant number of high-rise buildings in the city.

The issue was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Pravin Darekar and others during a half-hour discussion under Rule 92 in the Assembly.

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade possesses ladders up to a height of 94 metres, Samant said. “However, considering the requirements of an international city like Mumbai, the Municipal Corporation will be given appropriate instructions to acquire taller and more advanced ladders. Currently, the country’s tallest ladder, measuring 104 metres, is available in Chennai; efforts will be made to provide Mumbai with ladders featuring even more advanced technology,” he said.