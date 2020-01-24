Mumbai to see second dip in night temperature: IMD

On a winter morning at Marine Drive. (Express Photo: Pradip Das) On a winter morning at Marine Drive. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

The city will experience a second dip in night temperature from January 26, the weather bureau said. While last week saw some of the lowest temperatures in the decade, the night temperature has been rising for the past four days. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degree Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory a day ago, were 20 degrees Celsius.

Weathermen said a significant dip was expected from January 26. IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degree Celsius, which was one degree above normal. “This time, south-central Maharashtra, along with northern parts of the state, is likely to experience a drop in temperature,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western region), IMD.

On Thursday, maximum temperature recorded by IMD Colaba and Santacruz was 34.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, pollution levels in the city continued to be in the poor category. On Thursday evening, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 229 for PM 2.5 pollutant, which falls in the poor category. Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was the most polluted area in the city, with an AQI of 308.

