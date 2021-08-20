Mumbai to see moderate rainfall today, yellow alert issued for Thane

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai will experience cloudy sky conditions and moderate rainfall on Friday, while the neighbouring Thane district is on yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain at isolated places for Friday.

Overcast conditions and light rainfall continue in the city and suburbs on Thursday. During the past nine hours, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded light rain at 15.8 mm, while the Colaba observatory recorded light rain at 1.6 mm. The relative humidity recorded on Thursday was high at 94 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Thursday, IMDs Santacruz observatory recorded 42.5 mm rainfall, while the Colaba observatory recorded 52.4 mm rain in the same period.

According to the 24-hour forecast for the city, moderate rain is likely with the possibility of occasional intense spells. With the active monsoon in the city, the maximum and minimum temperatures also dropped.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature was 2 degrees below normal at 23 degrees Celsius and the day’s temperature was three degrees below normal at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, the day and night temperatures will continue to remain below normal in the next 48 hours.

The southwest monsoon is active over Maharashtra and will bring enhanced rain over the state. According to the district forecast and warning, heavy rain at isolated places is likely on Friday in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik. Light to moderate rain is forecast till Monday in the state.