Mumbai to see light to moderate rain in next four days: IMD

As per the 48-hour forecast, the city will witness cloudy skies with moderate showers, as well as a possibility of occasional intense rain. (File) As per the 48-hour forecast, the city will witness cloudy skies with moderate showers, as well as a possibility of occasional intense rain. (File)

After heavy rain since Tuesday, the intensity of rainfall in the city reduced on Saturday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) recorded 0.6 mm of rain, whereas the Colaba observatory recorded 3.8 mm. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for the next four days.

Moderate showers were recorded on Friday night, with the Santacruz observatory recording 54.4 mm rain in 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 30.6 mm in the same time period. Intense spells were recorded in the western suburbs on Friday night – BKC recorded 77.4 mm, followed by Andheri at 63 mm and Malad recorded 60.2 mm in 24 hours, ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. As per the 48-hour forecast, the city will witness cloudy skies with moderate showers, as well as a possibility of occasional intense rain.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that provided water to the city, recorded very light rain. Mumbai gets water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National park. Bhatsa Lake, which supplies 50 per cent water to the city, received only 6 mm of rain in 24 hours, Modak Sagar received 13mm, Tansa 11 mm, Vihar 53 mm and Tulsi 59 mm.

