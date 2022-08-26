scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Changing City: Mumbai to reduce solid waste sent to dumping grounds by 1,000 metric tons

The Indian Express begins a weekly column which gives a closer view of the way urban infrastructure in Mumbai is being reimagined and how these projects will address the needs of Mumbai and help transform the city.

Deonar dumping ground, Deonar. (Express photo/File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set an annual target of reducing municipal solid waste for the two dumping grounds in the city—Kanjurmarg and Deonar—by 1,000 metric tons, to achieve its long-term goal of 100 per cent decentralised waste processing. A look at the BMCs roadmap in achieving this objective.

Waste management in Mumbai

6,300-6,500 MT: Garbage collected every day by the BMC in 2022

5,500+ MT: Sent to the Kanjurmarg processing plant

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

700 MT: Dumped at the Deonar dumping ground

10,500 MT: Garbage collected by the BMC every day in 2016-17

BMC targets

– Annually reducing collected waste by 1,000 MT

– 100% decentralised waste processing

– Eliminating waste collection from bulk generators

In 2019, the BMC announced it will stop waste collection from bulk generators of waste.

– Bulk generators of waste: Hotels and housing societies that generate over 100 MT waste per day. They are required to segregate and process waste at the source or outsource it.

– 50% of 2,800 bulk generators comply with BMC rules

Why?

To find sustainable alternatives to the tradition of dumping waste at dumping grounds

BMC has already started the process for scientific closure of the Mulund dumping ground for reclaiming the land, and aims to do the same for the Deonar dumping ground, following directives from the Bombay High Court, first received in 2013. The waste processing plant at Kanjurmarg takes most of the load and the BMC aims to decentralise this as a long-term sustainable way of solid waste management.

Present crisis in waste management

Advertisement

20 million MT: accumulated waste at Deonar dumping ground since 1923
6 million MT: waste left at Mulund Dumping ground

How does BMC plan to achieve targets

600 MT waste-to-energy plant at the Deonar dumping ground: In 40 months, the BMC is expected to complete the construction of waste-to-energy plant and 9 mini bio-methanisation plants with a capacity to process 2MT of waste per day, for decentralised waste processing.

Upgraded machinery: To increase the bio-mining capacity at the Mulund dumping ground

20 more bio-methanisation plants planned for decentralised waste management

Studying change in waste generation in future

Advertisement

A committee that will present a report about the scenarios of population growth, estimated waste generation in the future, nature of waste generated, and the needs of waste management and processing. On the basis of this, the BMC will decide on the capacity of the second waste-to-energy plant at the dumping ground, which was initially planned to have a capacity of processing 1,800 MT of waste per day.

Present status

– Open dustbins eliminated to prevent construction debris dumping

– 46 dry-waste collection centres at wards operated with the help of NGOs working with rag-pickers

– 500 MT waste bio-mined at the Mulund dumping ground per day

– 3 mini waste-to-energy plants, one each at Pali Hill and Haji Ali with a capacity to handle two MT of organic waste per day, and one at Malad with a capacity to take 30 MT of organic waste per day

Authorities speak

More from Mumbai

Bharat Torne, chief engineer of the BMC’s solid waste-management department said, “We are taking serious efforts to ensure waste segregation at the source and facilitate decentralised waste processing, so zero garbage is dumped at the Deonar dumping ground. Even at present, we send very little garbage to Deonar, and use it for dumping only the necessary quantity of waste.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:21:47 pm
Next Story

Shenaz Treasury lists four countries that are offering quick visas; know more about them here

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement