Mumbai to Nashik car rally for women safety

THE WESTERN India Automobile Association (WIAA) will organise ‘Women’s Rally to the Valley’ in support of women’s safety on March 12. The rally will start from Mumbai and end at Taj-The Gateway Hotel Ambad in Nashik.

The rally would be flagged off at 8 am from Jio World Drive in BKC. Participants from the Navy, Army, Air Force, Highway Traffic Police, regional transport department and local residents are expected to take part.

The winners of the last rally, which was held in 2020, will also be awarded in this event on Saturday.

The rally aims to draw attention to the growing number of attacks on women in recent times and seek a safe city.

When one of the participants, Bina Shah, was asked why she wants to be a part of the rally, she said, “It’s been over 12 years that I have been taking part in this rally. One of the main reasons I participate is so that I can spread awareness in the society and be able to enjoy my womanhood without fear. This rally is not a race, it’s a game like a treasure hunt, and being able to drive and truly enjoy my passion is a great feeling.”

Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman of WIAA, said in a statement, “WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in society about women empowerment and road safety. With this rally, we have taken the initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places. Women are capable of acing any role and this rally is organised to give them a platform to celebrate Women’s Week.”