Mumbai to host first-ever car rally dedicated to modern classics

India’s first-ever car rally dedicated to modern classics will be held on October 31 at Sofitel Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Modern Classic Rally 2021 will feature over 40 of the most iconic cars manufactured between the 1970s and the early 2000s.

A modern classic is a car that is usually between 10 and 30 years old. The category includes a variety of body styles, from coupes to even SUVs and limited edition supercars.

The cars that will participate in the rally include a Jaguar E-type owned by Viveck Goenka, Chairman of The Indian Express Group. Other cars include a BMW E30 that once belonged to art and motorsport aficionado Jehangir Nicholson, as well as Mercedes-Benz SLs, Pontiac Firebirds and a Honda NSX, among others.

One of the cars that would take part in the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo) One of the cars that would take part in the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The cars will drive in a convoy over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and return to Sofitel BKC.

“The love for modern classics has now acquired the shape of a movement both internationally and here in India,” said Sajan Murali Puravangara, Managing Director, Turtle Wax India. “As an award-winning, innovative brand that breathes auto culture, we are proud to be part of this movement.”



Perseus Bandrawalla, curator of the rally, said, “Modern classics are much more than a hobby – they are a way of life. They are about communities. You do not buy into modern classic ownership, instead you buy into a lifestyle.”

The Modern Classic Rally 2021 will follow mandated Covid-19 protocols.