Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Versova with Dahisar

To fast track the north-south vehicular movement in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will build a 24.29-kilometre high-speed-corridor that will connect Versova in the western suburbs with Dahisar in the northernmost tip of Mumbai. This arterial road will be the second phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP).

About the project:

This project will be known as Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR). Currently, the first phase of MCRP is nearing completion and according to BMC data, 75 per cent of the construction work has been completed. The first phase of the project will extend up to 10.58 kikometres and will connect Nariman Point in the southernmost tip of Mumbai with Bandra-Worli-Sea Link (BWSL).

The VDLR will originate from the Lokhandwala interchange where the proposed Bandra-Versova Sea Link Road (BVSLR) is supposed to end and will provide further connectivity towards the north.

Key specifications of the project:

– The entire VDLR will be 24.29 kilometres and will be divided into four different packages, which will include a series of elevated bridges as well as underground tunnels.

– The first package will extend to 4.5 kilometres and will include elevated roads, a basket bridge, and an arterial road built on stilts. This phase will connect the VBSL interchange in Versova to Lokhandwala.

– The second phase will be 7.48 kilometres long and will connect Lokhandwala with Mindspace on Goregaon. This phase will include a cable-stayed bridge as well as an elevated road.

– The third phase will extend up to 5.32 kilometres and will connect Mindspace with Charkop. This phase will include an open-to-sky ramp and an underground tunnel that will extend between Malad and Charkop.

– The underground tunnel will run below the creeks in Malad and Kandivali and a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be used for this project. The civic body is also using a TBM for creating an underground tunnel between Girgaon and Priyadarshini Park in the first phase of the MCRP.

– The final phase will be 6.95 kilometres long and will include a cable-stayed bridge along with a basket bridge and arterial road.

How will it help Mumbaikars?

This project is expected to bring down travel by 70 per cent and will decongest the SV Road, Link Road, and Western Express Highway (WEH), which are the only available mode of travel between north and south Mumbai. Also, being a high-speed corridor, the VDLR will also bring down the carbon footprint.

Current status, cost, and timeline:

The final blueprint of the project has been created and BMC is expected to float the first tunnel for this project this year. The cost of this project has been pegged at Rs 9,980 crore and it will take six years to complete the entire construction.

Authority speaks:

According to P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), as the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project will be finished by next year, it is time to go ahead with the second phase. The volume of traffic between the island city and the suburban belt will increase after the first phase of MCRP is completed, the officer said.

Citizen speaks:

“The administration should also ensure that the toll tax rate is not being priced at an exorbitant rate that will prohibit common people from using this road, and will turn this project into a white elephant since the civic body will be using a large chunk of its resources for constructing it. The toll rates need to be subsidised so that it encourages people to use this connector instead of other modes of transport,” said Dhaval Shah from the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA).