Mumbai to get two new fire stations in eastern suburbs

A WEEK after a fire incident was reported in Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said that two new fire stations will be built in the eastern suburbs, one each in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

Officials said that while the main fire station will come up at Kanjurmarg, a mini fire station will be set up at Ghatkopar.

At present, there is only one main fire station between Vikhroli and Mulund and there are four fire stations in the eastern suburbs, including one each in Vidyavihar and Sion.

In the fire incident on December 17, which was reported from Ghatkopar (East), 1 person was killed while 12 others were injured. The Fire Brigade teams arrived from Vikhroli and officials said that it took the fire tenders nearly 30 minutes to reach the spot.

Considering the lack of a nearby fire station, officials said that they will construct two fire stations in Kanjurmarg and Ghatkopar.

“At present, there is one mini station in Kanjurmarg, therefore we have decided to upgrade and reconstruct it into the main fire station,” Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) told The Indian Express. This new fire station will be constructed on a 3,000-square-meter plot in Kanjurgaon.

“The new fire station will allow us to improve our response time and will also let us house a greater number of fire engines and tankers since the capacity of the current mini fire station is limited to one or three engines at max and we have to outsource engines from either Mulund or Vikhroli, in case there is a large fire incident in this area which will also add to our response time,” he added.

Advertisement

The Fire Brigade officials said that the upgraded Kanjurmarg station will have two administrative buildings along with a tower for carrying out drills. There will also be a storage centre for fuel and logistics as well as an accommodation facility for the firemen. The new fire station will be built for Rs 15 crore and tenders for the same have been floated. Officials said that this fire station will be completed by 2024.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has proposed to set up a new mini fire station at the densely populated Kamraj Nagar in the Ghatkopar area.

BMC officials said that there is already one land parcel in the area, which is reserved for making a fire station, however, the land has been encroached on by slum dwellers and the Fire Brigade has not been able to build its fire station.

Advertisement

“We have initiated a process of evicting the encroachers from this plot and are expecting to fast-track the construction work by early next year. Besides this, a list of all the reserved lands for a fire station is being prepared to ensure that we can augment the number of fire stations in Mumbai,” according to a civic official.