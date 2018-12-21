Mumbai to get seven sewage treatment plants, work on Colaba plant in progress

ALONGSIDE MUMBAI’S growing demand for water, 2,700 million litres a day (mld) of the 3,700 mld water supplied by the municipality is allowed to run out untreated from sewers, polluting the river and the sea.

To overcome this challenge, the city will soon see new sewage treatment plants, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said on Thursday.

“The work on these will commence soon, and around 2,000 million litres a day of treated water may become available for non-potable purposes,” Mehta said at the Badalta Maharashtra conclave on pollution organised by Marathi daily Loksatta.

Also, speaking at the event, Sudhir Shrivastav, chairman of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, said that the common solution of using waste to generate fertiliser is useful.

“But, what if we don’t get a market for the compost, what will we do with it?” Loksatta and the MPCB jointly organised the session on Thursday.

The topics discussed included waste generated in Mumbai, segregation of the waste, generation of electricity, generating compost from waste and sewage treatment.

“In the next four years, 90 per cent of the areas will be connected to the sewage system,” Mehta said. To treat the sewage water, seven centres are going to be established in Mumbai, of which, work for the Colaba plant has already begun.