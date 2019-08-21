Mumbai to get Rs 891-crore smart traffic management system

Almost two years after it was conceived, the Mumbai Police’s ambitious Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), which proposes to use artificial intelligence to decongest traffic and monitor violations, is finally ready for take-off with the Maharashtra government sanctioning the project.

On Tuesday, the state Cabinet earmarked Rs 891 crore for the project, which will see an overhaul of Mumbai’s traffic monitoring network.

Aimed at improving traffic flow and cut travel time, the ITMS will include installation of 4,705 smart traffic signals; 300 red light violation detection cameras; 925 automatic number plate recognition cameras and 300 specialised cameras to identify vehicles moving the wrong way and 300 other cameras to detect illegal parking.

On the basis of dynamic traffic data captured by the system’s software, the city traffic police will also be able to modify signal timings and regulate flow. The new system is set to come up at 617 traffic junctions.

Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the system would be technology-driven and require decreased manual intervention. “The ITMS will come up at all junctions in the city and involve traffic signals, sensors and software. We will be able to optimise the use of space and speed,” he added.

With Mumbai’s vehicular population on the rise, the traffic police had earlier approached the state home department for ITMS. Following Tuesday’s Cabinet nod, the government is expected to award the contract for its implementation.

As per the detailed project report, sources said that the project is expected to be completed within 20 months after the awarding of the contract. As per the latest statistics, there are about 34 lakh vehicles on Mumbai’s roads. Also, with 510 private cars per kilometre, Mumbai is the most car-congested city in the country.

Another benefit of the ITMS is that it will centralise the monitoring of traffic violations. Having already developed an integrated e-challan system for fines, sources said that the ITMS will augment this further, making it more difficult for violators to evade penalties.