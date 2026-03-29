Mumbai to get respite from sweltering heat, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms

Children take a dip in the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai to cool off from the scorching heat. (File Photo)

Mumbai is poised to experience a rainy end to March with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and thundershowers starting Tuesday.

In March, Mumbai reeled under several hot and humid days with at least four heatwave events declared in the Maharashtra capital and its neighbouring districts. Previously, the IMD had sounded a heatwave alert for March 4 and 5, followed by alerts for a severe heatwave between March 9 and 10, another heatwave on March 13, and then on March 23. On March 10, the city even broke a five-year record for the hottest day of the month with the maximum temperature touching 40 degree Celsius at the Santacruz observatory.