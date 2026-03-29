Mumbai to get respite from sweltering heat, IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms

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Mumbai is poised to experience a rainy end to March with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and thundershowers starting Tuesday.
In March, Mumbai reeled under several hot and humid days with at least four heatwave events declared in the Maharashtra capital and its neighbouring districts. Previously, the IMD had sounded a heatwave alert for March 4 and 5, followed by alerts for a severe heatwave between March 9 and 10, another heatwave on March 13, and then on March 23. On March 10, the city even broke a five-year record for the hottest day of the month with the maximum temperature touching 40 degree Celsius at the Santacruz observatory.
On Saturday, the city recorded nearly 33 degree Celsius in the suburban Santacruz station as well as the Colaba coastal observatory. However, temperatures are slated to witness a significant dip as the IMD has stated the likelihood of light rains and thunderstorms in the region from Tuesday (March 31) till at least Thursday (April 2).
With the development of favourable pre-monsoon conditions, daytime temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degree Celsius by April 2.
Even as no alerts have been sounded for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts in the Konkan region, a yellow warning (Be Aware) for thundershowers with gusty winds has been issued for the rest of Maharashtra, including regions of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha, until April 1.
The weather bureau has attributed the influx of pre-monsoon showers across the country to a combination of systems like western disturbance, moisture incursion from the ocean, as well as prolonged presence of cyclonic circulation in the lower levels.
Mumbai, besides other districts of Maharashtra, is prone to experiencing pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorm activity from April onwards, which meteorologists attribute to the interaction of easterly and westerly winds. Typically, the city experiences ‘trace’ showers – too insignificant to be measured – between April and May, before the onset of the monsoon season around June 11.
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