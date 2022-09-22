Mumbai to get light to moderate rainfall for two days: IMD

Mumbai woke up to rains Thursday morning as heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in both the island city and its suburban belts.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, however, denied the chances of any heavy rainfall in the city and said that light to moderate spells of rain would continue to lash it for the next 48 hours.

“Mumbai is experiencing cloudy weather due to which light to moderate rainfall is being experienced across the city. The spells will be sporadic and not intense. There is no chance of heavy rainfall now,” said Sushma Nair, scientist and official from IMD Mumbai.

Nair said that the temperature in Mumbai would range between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius and by the end of this week, there is a possibility of a marginal rise in maximum temperature as well.

The city continuously experienced moderate showers last week. The IMD bulletin stated that there is a possibility of a monsoon retreat between October 5 and 10 in Mumbai.

Usually, the onset of rainfall in Kerala determines the nature of rainfall during the monsoon and the weather conditions of Rajasthan during the end of the season determine the withdrawal of the monsoon. The retreat from Rajasthan took place Tuesday (September 20).

Nair said that the retreat would happen around October 8, however, as a safety measure, the IMD announced a five-day window. Last year, the monsoon retreat in Mumbai took place around October 12.