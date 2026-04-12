Mumbai to get four helipads in the next six years

In a bid to make the Mumbai future ready towards developing a multi-modal transit network, the authorities are set to construct four helipads in the next six years across the island city and western suburbs of Mumbai. Of the proposed helipads, two will be built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) adjoining the Coastal Road Project’s north and south bound stretch, while two will be constructed at Mumbai’s business district — the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Several business districts and financial capitals across the globe have helipads catering their services, however, the authorities maintained that the proposed helipads that are to be constructed in Mumbai are supposed to provide emergency services like air ambulances and evacuation options in case of any adversity.

The proposed helipads

The BMC has proposed a helipad to be constructed in Charkop adjoining the north bound stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. Prior to this, the civic authorities in last December had floated a tender to construct a helipad at Worli — adjoining the southbound stretch of coastal road. The tender for constructing the Worli helipad has been awarded to Raymond group and civic authorities maintained that the spot where the helipad came up used to be an erstwhile jetty.

Meanwhile, for the second helipad spot, the BMC has finalised two land parcels at Kandivali’s Charkop adjoining the northbound arm of Mumbai’s coastal road proposed to connect Versova with Bhayander in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

“These helipads are being constructed mainly to facilitate emergency services like air ambulance and evacuation work. In the next five years, Mumbai will see the emergence of high speed corridors like the Coastal Road and Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR). Therefore, our objective is to keep an option open for a multi-modal transit system by making way for helipads. We have chosen spots specifically near the coastal road to ensure that there is uninterrupted transit as passengers can easily take the motor vehicle and access to any part of the city after landing from helicopters,” a civic official told the Indian Express. The officials said that these helipads will be built and maintained by private contractors out of their own investment on a public-private model, and the revenue generated, would be shared by the civic authorities and the contractor.

The coastal road is set to be a high speed 45 KM connector which will connect Mumbai’s Marine Drive with Bhayander. In addition to this, the BMC and MMRDA are also building a series of flyovers and tunnels to link Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs with the Thane and Navi Mumbai districts.

In addition to this, the MMRDA is also building two helipads at BKC. The tenders for constructing these helipads were issued in July last year and the construction work is underway. MMRDA officials maintained that the helipads will be handed over within a five year’s time by the contractors following the process of construction.

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As a result, by 2030 Mumbai is set to have four new helipads along with the high speed corridors like Coastal Road (north and south), and Goregaon Mulund Link Road.

City’s defunct helipads

In 2014, the state government mooted a proposal for setting up a helipad at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race course. The 140 year old racecourse club already has a heliport that is being used by VIPs. However, a decade ago, the state government had proposed upgrading the facility to transform it into a full fledged heliport. However, this proposal was met with opposition from the turf club members and the proposal didn’t take place. Two years later, the BMC had given its permission to private builders that they are allowed to construct helipads on top of residential buildings and commercial towers that have a height more than 200 meters.

However, with time even though several private buildings have constructed helipads on them most of them have remained unused over the ages. At present, an operational helipad is available in the Raj Bhavan — the official residence of the state governor, however this pad is only restricted to VIP personnel. In addition to these there are helipads atop two private hotels in Mumbai’s island city and western suburbs which are being used by VIPs.

“Earlier the old helipad Mahalaxmi racecourse would serve a common platform. However with so many skyscrapers around that place became a no flying zone and movements were restricted. In fact so many buildings have defunct helipads on them because there are other high rises adjoining their periphery, undermining the purpose of having a helipad,” an official said.

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“Therefore, the advantage of these two new helipads that will adjoin the coastal road will be that since they are by the sea, there is no risk of buildings coming up and helicopters can fly in towards the mainland easily from the sea side without any restriction,” the official added.

Urban planners however maintained that there needs to be a singular policy that needs to be drafted out for operating helipads within the city.

“For any global big city like New York or London, helipads atop buildings and open spaces are common. However, they are not restricted to private usage only and they cater to everyone. Therefore, the administration must remember that the purpose of these helipads is about providing emergency services instead of catering to a select section of the society,” architect Alan Abraham told The Indian Express.