Mumbai to get first-of-its-kind cultural centre with NMACC

Isha Ambani on Thursday announced the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a first-of-its-kind space in the sphere of arts, in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

NMACC is housed within the Jio World Centre, which is also home to the country’s largest convention centre, retail and hospitality outlets.

The three-storeyed building will open spaces for performing as well as visual arts. A trio of dedicated spaces for the performing arts include The Grand Theatre, The Studio Theatre and The Cube, all built with cutting-edge technology to cater to a wide range of experiences, from intimate screenings and stimulating conversations to multilingual programming and international productions. The centre will also launch the Art House, a four-storeyed space spotlighting leading Indian and international artists.

Speaking on the occasion, Isha said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts, culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”