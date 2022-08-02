Mumbai to get 3 multi-level car parking lots in under 2 yrs

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon add 1,262 more four-wheeler parking spaces to the city, by constructing multi-storey public parking lots at Matunga, Mumbadevi and Flora Fountain in the Island City. Presently, Mumbai has 48,000 parking spaces.

The three locations have been selected based on the demand for parking in the area.

The one at Matunga is right outside the railway station and will be an 18-storey tower with a capacity to accommodate 475 cars. The one at Mumbadevi will come up next to the Mumbadevi Temple, will also be an 18-storey tower, with a capacity to accommodate 540 cars. In the third one at Flora Fountain in the A ward, BMC has planned to construct an underground five-storey public parking lot.

Vivek Kalyankar, deputy chief engineer from BMC’s traffic department said, “The estimated time for each of these project is 18 months, excluding the monsoon period. Because the projects are turnkey, it may take almost up to three years to open them for public use. The project time is also this long because multiple no-objection certificates are to be acquired for each location.”

The parking lot at Mumbadevi and Flora Fountain in South Mumbai will require heritage NOCs, while the one at Matunga will require an NOC from the railways. Work is likely to begin within the next three months. Turnkey projects are those handed over on a ready-to-use basis.

There will be scope to increase the capacity of the parking lot at Mumbadevi by another 540 parking spots, as only half the plot is being utilised for construction at present. The plot at Mumbadevi has a parking reservation in the Development Plan of Mumbai 2034.

However, on a trial basis, BMC plans to make 540 car parking spaces available at present, constructed on half the plot, while the rest will remain an open ground.

The parking lots will be constructed with multi-level electro-mechanical system, called shuttle and dolly system, which enables maximum use of available space by creating two level or more parking spots for each singular space.