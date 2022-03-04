Mumbai to get 2 new Metro lines this year to connect western suburbs

Almost eight years after Mumbai got its first-ever 11.4-km elevated Metro line corridor connecting Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova, Mumbaikars are set to get two Metro lines this year in the western suburbs of the city.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated Metro corridors – Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East.

These two lines will run in parallel in the east and west sides of the suburb and is expected to decongest the Western Express Highway, the major arterial road of Mumbai. Once the entire 35-km corridor is functional, one can travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar by Metro without exiting any Metro station.

The commercial operation of both the lines has been planned in two phases. Currently, the MMRDA is testing the lines partially between Aarey and Dahisar East (Line 7) and upper Dahisar (Anand Nagar) and Dahanukarwadi (Line 2A).

As part of the phase 1 of the project, 2A and 7 corridors will cover 18 stations. The two lines will be interconnected with each other. Meanwhile, Bharat Earth Movers Limited has supplied all the 10 Metro rakes to MMRDA for starting operation on the lines which are completely indigenous and can be driverless.

While the first phase is about to open for commercial operation for the public as soon as it receives the clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), the MMRDA, as per public demand, has changed names of several stations on line 2A.

Here are the new names:

D N Nagar has been named as Andheri (West)

Shastri Nagar has been renamed as Lower Oshiwara

Adarsh Nagar has been named as Oshiwara

Goregaon Metro has been named as Goregaon (West)

Bangur Nagar has been named as Pahadi Goregaon

Kasturi Park will be now be known as Lower Malad

Malad Metro will be known as Malad (West)

Charkop is now Valnai

Kamraj Nagar is Dhanukarwadi

Mahavir Nagar will be known as Kandivali (West)

Shimpoli as Pahadi Eksar

Borivali (West) as Don Bosco

IC Colony will be Mandapeshwar

Eushi Sankul will be Kandarpada, and

Upper Dahisar will be known as Anand Nagar