Mumbai to experience light to moderate rainfall during Holi week, says IMD

While Mumbai is experiencing maximum temperatures above the normal level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and the city early next week. These will be pre-monsoon showers and will be like drizzles, officials said.

“There is a possibility of the city experiencing light to moderate rainfall during the evening anytime between March 6-7. This will happen when the dry and moist winds interact with each other as a pre-monsoon phenomenon. This kind of weather phenomenon is absolutely normal and will not last for more than a couple of days,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist and expert from SkyMet Weather Services, said isolated pockets of Raigad, Vidarbha, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar may also experience light to moderate rainfall.

“During the first week of March, Mumbai is experiencing dry and warmer days, however owing to western disturbances and a cyclonic formation over Rajasthan and northern Maharashtra, several parts of the state may experience light and moderate rains, which may further lead to temperature going down by a couple of degrees,” Palawat said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai recorded minimum temperatures of 22.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above the normal level.