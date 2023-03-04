scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai to experience light to moderate rainfall during Holi week, says IMD

Isolated pockets of Raigad, Vidarbha, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, a weather forecast said.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded minimum temperatures of 22.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above the normal level. (Representational)

While Mumbai is experiencing maximum temperatures above the normal level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and the city early next week. These will be pre-monsoon showers and will be like drizzles, officials said.

“There is a possibility of the city experiencing light to moderate rainfall during the evening anytime between March 6-7. This will happen when the dry and moist winds interact with each other as a pre-monsoon phenomenon. This kind of weather phenomenon is absolutely normal and will not last for more than a couple of days,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist from IMD.

Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist and expert from SkyMet Weather Services, said isolated pockets of Raigad, Vidarbha, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar may also experience light to moderate rainfall.

“During the first week of March, Mumbai is experiencing dry and warmer days, however owing to western disturbances and a cyclonic formation over Rajasthan and northern Maharashtra, several parts of the state may experience light and moderate rains, which may further lead to temperature going down by a couple of degrees,” Palawat said.

Also Read
eknath shinde kasba
Kasba bypoll: Maharashtra CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar over ‘common man de...
Changing City | Mumbai to have a 24-km high-speed corridor connecting Ver...
MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai’s Dadar during morning wa...
Mumbai Metro Line 2A&7 to have first all-women stations

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai recorded minimum temperatures of 22.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above the normal level.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:46 IST
Next Story

BTS’ Jimin and J-Hope visit Jin at military camp, ARMY says he ‘looks healthy and precious

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close