Mumbai: To draft new garden policy, BMC invites suggestions from residents

After facing flak from residents for the poor upkeep and lack of maintenance of public gardens, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought suggestions from residents to help it draft a garden policy.

There are over 1,068 gardens, playgrounds and recreation grounds that the BMC has acquired and is responsible for their maintenance. The civic body has, however, received flak for poor upkeep of these places.

Residents have been given two weeks to respond with suggestions, post which the BMC will publish the draft policy in newspapers for the public to respond.

Explained Jogging tracks to security, people have a lot to suggest The BMC’s decision to seek suggestions from residents to draft a garden policy has come at a time when most of the gardens under it have faced regular complaints from residents and activists alike. Some of the most common complaints pertain to lack of greenery inside a garden, uneven jogging tracks and lack of security.

“The BMC is looking to partner with societies, NGOs, corporates and even individuals to help it maintain these open spaces,” said Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens department.

After uproar over conducting private activities and restricting public access in several open spaces, the BMC had scrapped its adoption and caretaker policy and started taking back the plots from various NGOs, citizen groups and private bodies. The BMC had given 216 gardens to private parties and till now it has taken back about 190 of them. However, many open spaces allotted to politicians are yet to be taken back.

A senior official from the BMC told The Indian Express: “With this move the idea is to involve citizen groups and companies under CSR so that they can help maintain the open spaces. The policy regarding it will be decided based on suggestions and objections received from residents. As of now, we are planning to give these gardens for five years. But it can be changed on the basis of people’s suggestions.”

Matunga-based activist Nikhil Desai praised the civic body’s move. “The BMC’s idea of inviting suggestions and objections is a welcome move. This will definitely help to frame a public-friendly policy for garden maintenance.”