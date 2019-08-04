Mumbai: To counter CM Fadnavis’ yatra, Cong plans to launch negative campaign

THREE DAYS after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis kicked off his pre-election statewide Mahajanadesh Yatra, the Congress has firmed up a plan to counter the move. The party’s election campaign managers said Congress plans to “trace” the route of the chief minister’s yatra to organise gatherings aimed at countering the claims and the promises made by Fadnavis.

Launching his mass outreach programme on August 1, Fadnavis had claimed that in the first five years, his government had done more than double the work carried out by the Congress-NCP regime, which was in power for 15 years.

On Saturday, Congress campaign committee chairman Nana Patole, a former BJP MP who had joined the party in 2018, alleged that Fadnavis was “selling a lie”.

“The CM has said he was willing to debate his claim. On behalf of the Congress, I am accepting his challenge. I will expose his lies and fake promises,” said Patole.

Daring Fadnavis to debate him over development, Patole added, “If the chief minister is unwilling to accept the challenge, the Congress will hold public gatherings along the same route (planned for Fadnavis’ yatra) to run a campaign that exposes the lies and non-performance of the government. We will hold parda phaas gatherings.”

On Friday, at a meeting of the campaign committee, senior leaders had opined that there was an urgent need to counter Fadnavis’ campaign. Spread over two phases, the CM’s 23-day-long yatra is expected to traverse 4,384 km and cover nearly 152 Assembly segments across 32 districts. Fadnavis is expected to hold 104 rallies and 200 smaller meetings during the yatra.

According to Congress campaign managers, the plan is to organise an issue-based negative campaign, which targets the failures of the government.

But with the party yet undecided on whom to project during the campaign, Patole indicated that gatherings will be organised from August 17, when the chief minister is set to go on the second and the final leg of his yatra.

“We have thrown him a challenge for a debate. Let’s wait to see if he accepts it,” he said.

The Congress also hit out at Fadnavis’ claim that his government had done a lot for alleviating the drought crisis and water scarcity problem. The party is set to organise rural gatherings to highlight the rise of agrarian distress under the Fadnavis regime, said sources.

In an apparent bid to provoke Fadnavis, Patole labelled him as an “agent” of Gujarat, while highlighting his government’s failure to ensure that Mumbai gets the ‘International Financial Centre’ tag.

He also accused Fadnavis of using taxpayers’ money for the yatra to push BJP’s agenda.