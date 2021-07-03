Mumbai to Alibaug could soon be quicker, Shinde fast-tracks Rewas-Karanja bridge construction

Shinde also directed MSRDC to start work on the Sewri Nhava-Sheva Trans Harbor Link project. (File)

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde Friday directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to start the tender process for a proposed bridge between Rewas and Karanja in Alibag taluka by October. Once completed, the bridge will save Alibag residents a 70-km detour and consequently shorten their travel time to Mumbai. The bridge between Rewas and Karanja is part of the Konkan Marine Highway project and will connect to CIDCO’s road up to Chirale.

At a cost of Rs 850 crore, the bridge construction work will need CRZ and Forest Department clearance. Nine hectares of land will also have to be acquired, the process of which Shinde said should conclude within the next four months.

Shinde also directed MSRDC to start work on the Sewri Nhava-Sheva Trans Harbor Link project as the distance between Alibag and Mumbai will be reduced once the bridge is constructed.

With the demand for a bridge between Rewas and Karanja in Alibag taluka been made since 1982, Local MLA Mahendra Dalvi urged the government to begin construction as soon as possible.