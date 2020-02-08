Mumbai: TISS student moves HC for pre-arrest bail

The plea said the entire case was based on material or a video, which is in the possession of police and no case for custodial interrogation was made. The plea said the entire case was based on material or a video, which is in the possession of police and no case for custodial interrogation was made.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student, Urvashi Chudawala, booked for sedition, Friday moved Bombay High Court after the Sessions Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea earlier this week. A single judge bench of Justice S K Shinde has now listed the matter for an urgent hearing on February 11.

Mumbai Police on February 3 booked Chudawala and 50 others for shouting slogans in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam during an LGBTQ rally at Azad Maidan on February 1. Imam was arrested on January 28 for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The sessions court Wednesday refused Chudawala interim protection from arrest. But it denied an interim stay on its order to allow her to file an appeal before the high court.

As per the plea, filed by advocate Vijay Hiremath, appearing for Chudawala, the TISS student is alleged to have shouted slogans and videos of the said slogans are with police.

“The slogans raised by the applicant were neither intended to nor resulted in any violence or incitement to violence at Azad Maidan,” it stated.

The plea said the entire case was based on material or a video, which is in the possession of police and no case for custodial interrogation was made.

“The applicant was exercising her fundamental right to speech and that unless the speech results in imminent lawless action, it cannot be criminalised,” it stated.

Chudawala also submitted that Azad Maidan police station personnel have been “erroneously” and “falsely” trying to implicate and frame her in the present case and that she is a well-qualified person having no criminal antecedents.

According to the FIR, the slogan, “Sharjeel tere sapno ko, hum manzil tak pahuchaenge (Sharjeel, we will fulfil your dreams)”, was reportedly shouted at Mumbai Pride Solidarity Gathering on February 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.