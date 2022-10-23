Mumbai: Newly elected TISS student leader calls her victory ‘befitting reply’ to Bulli Bai app creators

Nidha Parveen, the newly elected vice president of the student union at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, feels her victory has given a befitting reply to those who created the Bulli Bai app. Parveen herself was a victim of the now-defunct Bulli Bai app, which conducted an online mock auction of prominent Muslim women in India.

In January 2022, Parveen’s personal details along with those of many other Muslim women were made public on the app.

“I repeatedly receive comments that I am using the Muslim victim card, but most people are unaware of what actually is happening in the country…” says Parveen, adding that she purposefully refrained from talking about the Bulli Bai case.

“Talking about it takes me through an emotional turmoil. I have not spoken about it throughout the campaign because of the same reason. But the result surely is a great response to the growing trend of Islamophobia,” says Parveen, who is a former student of Delhi University.

As the vice president of the student body at TISS, Parveen plans to work toward creating a safe space for all on the campus, irrespective of their religion, caste, and community.

Parveen is a member of the Fraternity Movement, the student wing of the Welfare Party of India. Fraternity Movement, which has been active in campuses in Kerala and Delhi, was a member organisation of the panel that also had representation from the Ambedkar Students Association, North East Students Forum, and Muslim Students Federation in the TISS polls.