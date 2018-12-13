Mumbai: TISS student jumps off Powai building, professor booked for abetting suicide

A 24-year-old student of the Tata Institute of Social Science committed suicide on Monday by jumping off the eighth floor of a building in Powai. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a professor after the boy’s mother alleged that he had been harassed in college.

Advertising

The deceased, Sanket Tambe, lived on the first floor of a building at the Rambaug locality of Powai with his father, who is a judicial officer and mother, who is a doctor.

The police said around 3 am Monday, a guard in the building heard the sound of something falling off the terrace. When he rushed to the spot, he spotted Tambe lying bleeding on the ground and informed his parents. Tambe was declared dead upon admission to a hospital nearby.

His mother Sangeeta in her statement to police said her son graduated in engineering in 2015, after which he completed his LLB this year and then joined TISS.

Advertising

Her statement said, “We had given a letter to the institute that the professor has been threatening my son… due to which he went into depression. He stopped going to the institute and would study at home.”

An official at Powai police station said that a suicide note was found in Tambe’s home in which he had named the professor. A case of abetment to suicide was registered on Tuesday on the basis of the note and the parents’ complaint

“It is an unfortunate incident and we empathise with the grieving family. The deceased student had taken temporary withdrawal after the first semester. We will extend full cooperation to the investigating authorities,” an official at TISS told The Indian Express.