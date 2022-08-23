scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Mumbai: Booked for tipping off accused in fake IT raid case, domestic help denied pre-arrest bail

The domestic worker filed for pre-arrest bail stating that she too was a victim of the fake IT raid and her phone too had been seized by the fake officers

The police claimed that the domestic help had provided information to the driver on the money kept in the house of her employer. The police claimed that on the day of the incident, there were phone calls between the driver and her. (File)

In a case involving an alleged fake income tax raid, a sessions court in Mumbai rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 41-year-old domestic worker stating she had given information about her employer to the co-accused.

A complaint was filed by a woman in July with Parksite police station in suburban Vikhroli where she alleged that unknown persons posing as IT officers had come to her house in July and taken Rs 1 lakh cash from her. It was alleged that the cash was found in her cupboard, which the fake IT officers took in their custody. When she asked for documents about the inspection and seizure, they said that they will get it through an email. They also seized her mobile phone and said that she should send her driver with them, who would be handed over the phones after a probe. The driver returned home after 15 minutes with the mobile phones.

Subsequently, she learnt that the unknown persons were not IT officers but imposters who had cheated her. The police probe revealed that the driver was involved in the fake raid.

The domestic worker, Neeta Kamble, filed for pre-arrest bail stating that she was also a victim of the raid and her phone was seized by the fake officers too. The police claimed that she had provided information to the driver on the money kept in the house of her employer. The police claimed that on the day of the incident, there were phone calls between the driver and her.

More from Mumbai

“It is alleged that the applicant was reporting about the money lying in the house of an informant to the co-accused. It is seen that there was a pre-planned conspiracy to carry out a fake income tax raid at the house of the informant. Prima facie, sufficient material in the form of CDR (call detail record) report is available with the prosecution to show the involvement of the applicant in the alleged conspiracy besides the statement of co-accused. The investigation is at the nascent stage. The amount taken out by the accused is yet to be recovered,” the court said, rejecting the pre-arrest bail of the accused.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:49:16 am
