Tilak Nagar Fire: Court declares builder brothers ‘absconders’ as police fail to arrest them

Three MONTHS after a fire broke out in a highrise at Tilak Nagar, killing five people, the Vikhroli court on Saturday declared two builders “absconders” after police failed to arrest them.

Mukesh Kothari and the two brothers, Shubhak and Hemendra Mahapara, were partners, who constructed the 16-storey building in Sangram society.

Police had registered a case after preliminary investigation revealed irregularities on part of the builders. Since Kothari was arrested on January 25 and the chargesheet filed against him last week, police are looking for his partners against whom they have issued several warrants. Last month, they even issued a lookout notice (LOC) against the duo.

Police said having them in custody was important for the investigation as they wanted to get their hands on the documents submitted to the government agencies.

“Their phones are switched off, but after we received tip-offs we even dispatched teams to Surat and Vadodara, but we are yet to locate them,” said an officer from Tilak Nagar police station.

The investigation team also submitted a detailed report on their attempts to locate the duo.