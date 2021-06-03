Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for lockdown violation

According to the police, the actors went out for a drive without a valid reason. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been booked for allegedly violating lockdown rules in Mumbai. According to the police, the actors went out for a drive without a valid reason.

On Tuesday evening, the two were stopped by policemen on patrolling duty at Bandra Bandstand. Shroff is a resident of Bandra (West), the police said.

After making inquiries with the two, the police learnt that they were out on a drive, which is in violation of an order issued by Mumbai Police pertaining to the lockdown, where an FIR can be registered against even a single person if he or she is found moving in a public place without having an essential reason.

“A FIR has been registered on Wednesday under section 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC against the duo,” said a senior Mumbai Police officer.

The Mumbai Police, between April 5 and June 1, has registered a total of 19, 963 FIRs against over 20,000 people for lockdown violations. A majority of cases, 6,664, are against those roaming without a reason, followed by 4,602 for not wearing masks and 1,640 for crowding in public places. The remaining are against hotels and non essential shops and use of vehicles for violating lockdown rules.