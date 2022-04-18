Mumbai: TIFR withdraws notice that asked staff to refrain from posting “anti-government content” on social media

Days after the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) instructed its staff to not post “anti-government content” on social media, the Mumbai-based centre has withdrawn the notice.

On Monday, the institute issued a new notice signed by registrar Retired Wing Commander George Antony that stated: “Now with the approval of the competent authority, the notice dated April 13, 2022, stands withdrawn.”

The administration of the Mumbai-based institute attracted a lot of criticisms for asking staff members and their families to refrain from posting anti-government content on social media, including photographs and videos.

The previous notice referred to the observations notified by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), which runs the autonomous institute. Notably, the institute had issued a statement of clarification on Saturday.

The clarification categorically stated that photography was forbidden on TIFR premises excluding residential areas and permission before making public criticism against the institution or the government was already in force. It stated that the “purpose of the notice was to clarify that both these rules apply to social media as well.”

However, the TIFR authorities took a U-turn on the issue on Monday, withdrawing its original notice dated April 13.